By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Grammy-nominated electronic star Alesso released his incredible new single 'Midnight" via the labels 10:22pm/Capitol/Astralwerks.
It features Liam Payne's crisp, rumbling voice coupled by Alesso's soaring production, which is utterly hypnotic.
Particularly impressive was the fact that their song's music video was filmed in quarantine last month, and it was directed, produced and edited by Conor Butler. It may be seen below on Alesso's official YouTube channel.
With this refreshing track, it was Alesso and Payne's goal to shed some light on the lives of their fans and listeners, and it is safe to say that they accomplished that objective. It is an anthem of unity and solidarity while both of these gifted artists are in quarantine.
"Midnight" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Alesso and Liam Payne's latest single "Midnight" is atmospheric, compelling and uplifting. It is well worth more than just a passing glance, and it is a match made in electronic dance music heaven. "Midnight" garners an A rating.
To learn more about electronic star Alesso and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page.
