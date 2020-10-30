Email
article imageReview: Alesso and Charlotte Lawrence delight on 'The End' single Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Alesso and Charlotte Lawrence deliver on their new single "The End," which was released on October 30. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The melodically-stunning "The End" was co-penned by Alesso, Lawrence, Ali Tamposi, and Andrew Watt. Alesso soars on his sound design and production, coupled with Lawrence's crisp, bittersweet vocals. This electronic tune's bright textures build a neat tension with its narrative, as it involves a story about a toxic relationship.
"The End" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Alesso and his new music, check out his official website, Instagram, and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Alesso back in April of 2020 while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alesso
Alesso
Harrison Boyce
