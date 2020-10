Alesso Harrison Boyce

The melodically-stunning "The End" was co-penned by Alesso, Lawrence, Ali Tamposi, and Andrew Watt. Alesso soars on his sound design and production, coupled with Lawrence's crisp, bittersweet vocals. This electronic tune's bright textures build a neat tension with its narrative, as it involves a story about a toxic relationship."The End" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Alesso and his new music, check out his official website Instagram , and his Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Alesso back in April of 2020 while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.