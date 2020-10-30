Alesso and Charlotte Lawrence deliver on their new single "The End," which was released on October 30. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The melodically-stunning "The End" was co-penned by Alesso, Lawrence, Ali Tamposi, and Andrew Watt. Alesso soars on his sound design and production, coupled with Lawrence's crisp, bittersweet vocals. This electronic tune's bright textures build a neat tension with its narrative, as it involves a story about a toxic relationship.
"The End" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Alesso and his new music, check out his official website, Instagram, and his Facebook page.
