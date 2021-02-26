Global electronic music stars Alesso and Armin van Buuren release their stunning track "Leave A Little Love." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was announced on Valentine's Day (February 14) since it's a song about love. Ironically enough, this marks their first-ever collaboration together. It is upbeat, refreshing, and irresistible; moreover, it helps provide an escape for listeners and fans during the trying times that the world is going through these days.
Armin van Buuren
Ruud Baan Photography
"Leave A Little Love" is available on Apple Music and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Leave A Little Love" is a soaring collaboration between Armin van Buuren and Alesso. It is a match made in electronic heaven and it deserves to be loved all around the globe. This track garners two thumbs up.