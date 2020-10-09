Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music On October 9, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alecia Nugent released two beautiful songs to two different radio stations simultaneously. Digital Journal has the scoop. On the other hand, "Tell Fort Worth I Said Hello" is more lighthearted, upbeat and fun. It is country as grits, and in many ways, it is the female compliment to the Harlan Howard-penned "Pick Me Up On Your Way Down." Well done. Both of these songs are delight in their own right, and they are both featured on her latest studio offering, The Old Side of Town, which is available on To learn more about Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with "Way Too Young for Wings" is a melancholic yet beautifully sung country ballad. It is expressive and heartfelt. This song was penned about the loss of her daughter's high school sweetheart. She maintains great control over her crystalline vocals.On the other hand, "Tell Fort Worth I Said Hello" is more lighthearted, upbeat and fun. It is country as grits, and in many ways, it is the female compliment to the Harlan Howard-penned "Pick Me Up On Your Way Down." Well done.Both of these songs are delight in their own right, and they are both featured on her latest studio offering, The Old Side of Town, which is available on Spotify . The album earned a favorable review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.To learn more about Alecia Nugent and her new music, check out her official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Alecia Nugent about her new album. More about Alecia Nugent, Country, Texas Alecia Nugent Country Texas