Alecia Nugent stuns on her new debut country single "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Best known as a bluegrass artist, this marks her breakthrough single in the country music genre. Nugent's crisp, crystalline vocals are reminiscent of such female artists as Rhonda Vincent meets Brandy Clark. It has a traditional country vibe to it, coupled by its warm and relatable lyrics, which help add to its authenticty.
This song was penned by Nugent and top tunesmith Carl Jackson. It is a track her forthcoming studio album, The Old Side of Town, which is expected to be released in September of 2020, where Keith Stegall served as her producer. She is able to pay a fitting homage to her father with his moving song, and she allows her rich storytelling ability to shine..
"They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. It is great that Alecia Nugent has new music out, and this new single is definitely worth checking out. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Alecia Nugent and her new country single "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore," check out her official website and her Facebook page.