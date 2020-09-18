Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Alecia Nugent has released her highly-anticipated breakthrough country album "The Old Side of Town." Digital Journal has the scoop. She tugs at the hearts with the tearjerker "Way Too Young for Wings." She picks up the pace with the mid-tempo "Tell Fort Worth I Said Hello." After the sassy "Too Bad You're No Good," it is followed by the stirring "Sad Song" and it closes with the fun and liberating ""I Thought He'd Never Leave." The Old Side of Town is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Alecia Nugent delivers on her debut country album The Old Side of Town. It is warm, heartfelt and remarkable. Her pristine vocals are reminiscent of such songstresses as Rhonda Vincent meets Lee Ann Womack, and that should be taken as a big compliment. Hopefully, there is more country music for Nugent in the future as she is a natural fit in this genre. There is something in The Old Side of Town for everybody, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with It opens with the title track ballad "The Old Side of Town," which has a vintage vibe to it, and it is followed by the poignat "I Might Have One Too" that features her crisp, angelic vocals and her single "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore."She tugs at the hearts with the tearjerker "Way Too Young for Wings." She picks up the pace with the mid-tempo "Tell Fort Worth I Said Hello."After the sassy "Too Bad You're No Good," it is followed by the stirring "Sad Song" and it closes with the fun and liberating ""I Thought He'd Never Leave."The Old Side of Town is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Alecia Nugent delivers on her debut country album The Old Side of Town. It is warm, heartfelt and remarkable. Her pristine vocals are reminiscent of such songstresses as Rhonda Vincent meets Lee Ann Womack, and that should be taken as a big compliment.Hopefully, there is more country music for Nugent in the future as she is a natural fit in this genre. There is something in The Old Side of Town for everybody, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Alecia Nugent and her new music, check out her official homepage : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Alecia Nugent back in August of 2020. More about Alecia Nugent, the other side of town, Country, Album Alecia Nugent the other side of to... Country Album