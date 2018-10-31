Email
Review: Alec Blacc will blow you away with 'A Million Dollars a Day'

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Music
On October 26, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and rapper Aloe Blacc released his new single "A Million Dollars a Day."
"A Million Dollars a Day" is a track on his upcoming studio album, which will be released in 2019. Blacc's vocals are rich, crisp and sultry. The song was co-penned with Joel Van Dijk and Farmer Greif of The Grand Scheme.
Blacc wrote this tune as an anthem for people that have high hopes and big aspirations, and rightfully so. He is able to convey his message across since it's essentially not about the money, it is about realizing a person's own self-worth.
The song's piano riffs are infectious, and the same holds true for its killer bass line, and synth-based soundscape, which is an added treat. "A Million Dollars a Day" premiered at the Invictus Games in Sydney on October 27, and it is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Aloe Blacc delivers on his latest radio single "A Million Dollars a Day." He sings with a great deal of heart and soul and proves that he is one of contemporary music's most underrated artists. He exudes talent and charisma. The single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and his new single "A Million Dollars a Day," check out his official website.
More about Aloe Blacc, A Million Dollars a Day, Single, Singersongwriter, Rapper
 
