On July 25, international electronic music star Alan Walker released "Live Fast," his soaring collaboration with rapper A$AP Rocky. "Live Fast" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Live Fast" is so different than anything Alan Walker has done previously but it works so well. A$AP Rocky showcases his rich, rap vocals, coupled by Walker's stunning production. It fuses electronic music well with rap and hip-hop, and "Live Fast" garners an A rating. To learn more about multi-platinum Norwegian artist, DJ, and producer Read More: Alan Walker chatted with Walker shared his excitement to finally be able to share the track "Live Fast" with his fans. He acknowledged that it is incredible to work on another PUBG Mobile theme song. The PUBG Mobile gaming network boasts in excess of 50 million daily active users. Walker is also shared to be releasing the song's official music video in the future as well."Live Fast" is available on iTunes and on Spotify