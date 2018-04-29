Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Albany - On April 28, veteran country star Alan Jackson brought his "Honky Tonk Highway Tour" to the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The highlight moment of the night was when he sang the moving "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," which was filled with raw emotions. There was not a dry eye in the venue after that heartfelt performance. He immediately picked up the pace with the upbeat "Don't Rock the Jukebox," prior to serenading us to the gorgeous yet nostalgic ballad "Remember When." After the carefree and mellow "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," he closed with the witty and fun "Chattahoochee," as well as the autobiographical tune "Where I Come From," where he paid homage to his country roots. The Verdict Overall, Alan Jackson was superb at the Times Union Center in Albany. He proved that he is "pure country" and that his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum last year was well-deserved and based on merit. Jackson epitomized the best that contemporary country music has to offer: real stories, honest lyrics and melodies. His live show in Albany garnered an A rating. Country star Randy Houser served as his special musical guest. Jackson kicked off his set with "Gone Country," which was the theme of the night, especially since "Albany's gone country" thanks to his rich, baritone vocals. It was followed by "I Don't Even Know Your Name" and "Livin' on Love." Jackson interacted well with the Times Union Center audience, and even threw them guitar picks, and he did justice on such country classics as "The Blues Man," "Who's Cheatin' Who" and "Summertime Blues," thus giving them his own spin. Other noteworthy tunes included "As She's Walking Away," his Grammy-winning collaboration with Zac Brown Band, and of course, "Drive (For Daddy Gene)."The highlight moment of the night was when he sang the moving "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," which was filled with raw emotions. There was not a dry eye in the venue after that heartfelt performance. He immediately picked up the pace with the upbeat "Don't Rock the Jukebox," prior to serenading us to the gorgeous yet nostalgic ballad "Remember When."After the carefree and mellow "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," he closed with the witty and fun "Chattahoochee," as well as the autobiographical tune "Where I Come From," where he paid homage to his country roots.Overall, Alan Jackson was superb at the Times Union Center in Albany. He proved that he is "pure country" and that his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum last year was well-deserved and based on merit. Jackson epitomized the best that contemporary country music has to offer: real stories, honest lyrics and melodies. His live show in Albany garnered an A rating. More about alan jackson, Albany, honky tonk, Highway, Tour alan jackson Albany honky tonk Highway Tour Country New york