Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: AJ McLean releases refreshing country single 'Night Visions' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys has released his new country solo single "Night Visions," as well as his music video for the song.
This is the follow-up to his previous single "Back Porch Bottle Service."
"Night Visions" has a catchy chorus to it, that is simply infectious. It allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine. The song was co-penned by Brett Tyler, Brent Anderson, and Tyler Rich, and it was subsequently produced by Tyler and Brandon Mashburn.
The music video for "Night Visions" was directed by Rene Elizondo Jr. and AJ McLean, and it showcases McLean's acting abilities as the husband. The video is a six-minute film, and it compliments the single quite well.
"Night Visions" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, AJ McLean does it again with another well-crafted single and corresponding music video. His vocals are sultry and distinct. "Night Visions" will resonate well with fans of the Backstreet Boys and country music listeners. There is something in it for everybody. "Night Visions" garners an A rating.
To learn more about AJ McLean and his new solo single "Night Visions," check out his Facebook page.
More about aj mclean, Backstreet boys, Country, night visions
 
Latest News
Top News
Eleven dead as 'anti-Semitic' gunman strikes US synagogue
Billy Joel's guitarist headed to Long Island Music Hall of Fame
Liquor stores in Quebec go on strike -killing wine and pot sales
Thousands protest over Rome's decline as mayor teeters
Israel farmers fear for future as Jordan claims back lands
Review: Charlie Daniels and the Beau Weevils release spitfire new album Special
Catalan former leader forms new party a year after independence bid
From Germany to Australia, drought affecting national economies
Environment gains of electric cars off-set by battery production
Review: Chuck Wicks releases 'Better Than Flowers' single and music video Special