AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys has released his new country solo single "Night Visions," as well as his music video for the song.
This is the follow-up to his previous single "Back Porch Bottle Service."
"Night Visions" has a catchy chorus to it, that is simply infectious. It allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine. The song was co-penned by Brett Tyler, Brent Anderson, and Tyler Rich, and it was subsequently produced by Tyler and Brandon Mashburn.
The music video for "Night Visions" was directed by Rene Elizondo Jr. and AJ McLean, and it showcases McLean's acting abilities as the husband. The video is a six-minute film, and it compliments the single quite well.
"Night Visions" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, AJ McLean does it again with another well-crafted single and corresponding music video. His vocals are sultry and distinct. "Night Visions" will resonate well with fans of the Backstreet Boys and country music listeners. There is something in it for everybody. "Night Visions" garners an A rating.
To learn more about AJ McLean and his new solo single "Night Visions," check out his Facebook page.