Singing sensation Justin Rhodes (of "America's Got Talent" fame) sang Ed Sheeran's love ballad "Perfect" at his sister's wedding. Rhodes begins the song "Perfect" in a controlled, soothing fashion, and it builds up into a true power ballad. He allowed his rich, resonant vocals to shine, and he did a noteworthy job on the performance, where he was able to evoke raw emotions. His song's music video features video clips and images of his sister getting married, with Rhodes performing it for her, accompanying himself on piano, as the first dance (as husband and wife) at her wedding reception. While Rhodes may have recorded the song as a wedding present for his sister, it is safe to say that he moved us all with that delicate and subtle vocal performance. Rhodes deserves to be commended for taking this risk since Ed Sheeran, and this song, in particular, is not that easy to sing. It requires great control, a wide range, and top-notch pitch for solid execution. Justin Rhodes' marvelous rendition garners an A rating. Justin Rhodes' version of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. For more of Rhodes' music, check out his official YouTube channel. Justin Rhodes chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019, and he remembered the late electronic star Avicii.