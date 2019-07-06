The lyrics and music of "My Forever" are composed by Craig Martin De Silva, with lead vocals from Lio Nicol. Her vocals are soothing, crystalline and crisp. The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
"My Forever" by Lio Nicol is available on iTunes
and on Amazon Music
.
Most impressive about this song is that it is played at the ending credits of each After Forever
episode, and it allows the viewer to run a mental recap of what they just watched in each short-form episode. In doing so, it has a haunting effect on the viewer since it makes them stay in their seats and analyze what they just saw all while drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It truly captures the heart and the essence of the short-form digital drama series.
After Forever
was co-created and co-written by Emmy winners Michael Slade
and Kevin Spirtas
. The drama series took home five Emmy awards, which included wins for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Daytime Drama Series," "Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series" and the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series."
In addition, Kevin Spirtas and Erin Cherry won Daytime Emmy awards for their performance in the "Lead Actor" and "Supporting Actress" digital drama categories.
The Verdict
Overall, "My Forever" is an exquisite theme song. It compliments every episode in the award-winning digital drama series After Forever
quite well. After Forever
is a story about love, loss, healing, and new beginnings. Craig Martin De Silva deserves to be commended for writing such a brilliant tune, and the same holds true for Lio Nicol for her stunning, atmospheric vocal performance. "My Forever" garners an A rating.
To learn more about After Forever
, check out its official homepage
.