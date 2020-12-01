Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Afrojack has eloquently revitalized his Kapuchon techno alias with the nonchalant new track "10 Years Later." Digital Journal has the scoop. The track is mid-tempo, refreshing, and a great deal of fun. It is exactly what the music world needs during these trying times. It garners two thumbs up, and hopefully, there will be more techno music from Afrojack in the future as Kapuchon. "10 Years Later" showcases his wide range as a producer and electronic musician. With Kapuchon, Afrojack (born Nick van Der Wall) is jumping on the opportunity to create house music without the pressure of commercial success. He feels that it is the right time to bring this side project back to the forefront, and rightfully so, especially since it appears to be a labor of love for him. He is able to delve beyond the surface and explore two genres that he is extremely passionate about, techno and house music. "10 Years Later" is available on Spotify, Last month, as To learn more about Afrojack and his music, follow him on Instagram A global electronic superstar, Afrojack has relaunched Kapuchon, which is his house and techno alias that he started over a decade ago. This new song was released alongside the announcement of the label Kapuchon Records.The track is mid-tempo, refreshing, and a great deal of fun. It is exactly what the music world needs during these trying times. It garners two thumbs up, and hopefully, there will be more techno music from Afrojack in the future as Kapuchon. "10 Years Later" showcases his wide range as a producer and electronic musician.With Kapuchon, Afrojack (born Nick van Der Wall) is jumping on the opportunity to create house music without the pressure of commercial success. He feels that it is the right time to bring this side project back to the forefront, and rightfully so, especially since it appears to be a labor of love for him. He is able to delve beyond the surface and explore two genres that he is extremely passionate about, techno and house music."10 Years Later" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and Deezer . It is a pulsating techno song, which displays the Dutchman's ability to craft fresh and exciting techno tracks.Last month, as Digital Journal reported , Afrojack ranked No. 7 in the 2020 DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll.To learn more about Afrojack and his music, follow him on Instagram and on Twitte r. More about Afrojack, Kapuchon, techno, 10 years later, House Afrojack Kapuchon techno 10 years later House