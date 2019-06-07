Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On June 7, world-renowned electronic producer and DJ Afrojack released his new single "It Goes Like," and it is quite the club banger. The music video for "It Goes Like" is also high-energy and fun, and it compliments it well. Afrojack always manages to keep his music and videos fresh and unique. "It Goes Like" is available on The Verdict Overall, "It Goes Like" by Afrojack is a keeper. It is a track that deserves to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. Anything that To learn more about The song was released on his own record label, Wall Recordings. It is progressive, lively and fun. It can certainly get the party started in any electronic dance music (EDM) festival or nightclub due to its impressive hooks, melodies and drop.The music video for "It Goes Like" is also high-energy and fun, and it compliments it well. Afrojack always manages to keep his music and videos fresh and unique."It Goes Like" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . It will be featured on his forthcoming EP, the highly-anticipated Press Play 2.Overall, "It Goes Like" by Afrojack is a keeper. It is a track that deserves to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. Anything that Afrojack touches musically turns to gold. He has been on a roll lately and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Afrojack and his music, follow him on Facebook and on Instagram More about Afrojack, it goes like, Electronic, Dance, Single Afrojack it goes like Electronic Dance Single