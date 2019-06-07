Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Afrojack releases vivacious dance single 'It Goes Like' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 7, world-renowned electronic producer and DJ Afrojack released his new single "It Goes Like," and it is quite the club banger.
The song was released on his own record label, Wall Recordings. It is progressive, lively and fun. It can certainly get the party started in any electronic dance music (EDM) festival or nightclub due to its impressive hooks, melodies and drop.
The music video for "It Goes Like" is also high-energy and fun, and it compliments it well. Afrojack always manages to keep his music and videos fresh and unique.
"It Goes Like" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It will be featured on his forthcoming EP, the highly-anticipated Press Play 2.
The Verdict
Overall, "It Goes Like" by Afrojack is a keeper. It is a track that deserves to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. Anything that Afrojack touches musically turns to gold. He has been on a roll lately and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Afrojack and his music, follow him on Facebook and on Instagram.
More about Afrojack, it goes like, Electronic, Dance, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Tony winner Rupert Holmes talks Broadway, recognition, technology Special
Russia, US trade charges after near naval collision
US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russian missile deal
Op-Ed: Libyan government Deputy PM reassured of US support
Complaints piling up in Canada over stinky cannabis operations
Chinese vendors, Mexican clients commiserate on Trump tariffs at trade expo
Adam Lambert pays tribute to Oscar Wilde, supports #Pride
Review: Skepticism for the digital age? Exhibition explores perception Special
Brandon Beemer returns to 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC this summer
Review: Pentatonix puts on magical concert at Madison Square Garden Special