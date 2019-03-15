Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Grammy award-winning electronic star Afrojack is back stronger than ever with his new collaboration, "Sober," which was released on March 15. "Sober" is made up of dark, hip-hop beats, coupled with Stanaj's rumbling vocals and upbeat chord progressions. It has a killer drop and "Sober" is one of those tracks that is worthy of the repeat button; moreover, it will make a great banger for nightclubs and dance-floors. An acclaimed Dutch producer and DJ, Afrojack noted that working with Rae Sremmurd and Stanaj was a fiery experience. He praised Rae Sremmurd's work ethic for being hardcore, especially since they made changes to the track while on the set of the music video, in an effort to make sure it is the greatest. He subsequently described Stanaj's voice as having a "wow effect" on him and rightfully so. "Sober" is available on The Verdict Overall, Afrojack has released a stunning new track "Sober," which is highly eclectic and genre-busting, and the song's music video is quite impressive as well. The song is well-crafted in every standpoint, and it allows all three artists (Afrojack, Rae Sremmurd and Stanaj) to showcase their unique talents. "Sober" garners five out of five stars. For more information on Afrojack and "Sober," check out his Afrojack collaborated with hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and singer-songwriter Stanaj on "Sober" and the result is magical. The song encompasses elements of pop, electronic, hip-hop and even R&B/soul."Sober" is made up of dark, hip-hop beats, coupled with Stanaj's rumbling vocals and upbeat chord progressions. It has a killer drop and "Sober" is one of those tracks that is worthy of the repeat button; moreover, it will make a great banger for nightclubs and dance-floors.An acclaimed Dutch producer and DJ, Afrojack noted that working with Rae Sremmurd and Stanaj was a fiery experience. He praised Rae Sremmurd's work ethic for being hardcore, especially since they made changes to the track while on the set of the music video, in an effort to make sure it is the greatest. He subsequently described Stanaj's voice as having a "wow effect" on him and rightfully so."Sober" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . It was released via Wall Recordings under an exclusive license to Armada Music.Overall, Afrojack has released a stunning new track "Sober," which is highly eclectic and genre-busting, and the song's music video is quite impressive as well. The song is well-crafted in every standpoint, and it allows all three artists (Afrojack, Rae Sremmurd and Stanaj) to showcase their unique talents. "Sober" garners five out of five stars.For more information on Afrojack and "Sober," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Afrojack, Grammy, Electronic, Star, Sober Afrojack Grammy Electronic Star Sober Collaboration