article imageReview: Afrojack releases 'Switch' music video, features Lais Ribeiro Special

By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
World-renowned electronic star Afrojack released his new music video for "Switch," which features Victoria Secret model Lais Ribeiro.
Emmalyn lends her crisp, breathy vocals on the track, coupled by additional production by Jewelz & Sparks. It is evident that anything Afrojack touches musically turns to gold. He consistently gives his fans and listeners exactly what they want, and he stays true to his artistry and keeps the music fresh. The music video compliments the song quite well.
The song's structure is impressive, consisting of a strong bassline, as well as neat synths and hooks. It is upbeat with a liberating vibe to it.
"Switch" is available on iTunes and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Afrojack delivers on his "Switch" music video, where he collaborates with Jewelz & Sparks and Emmalyn. The inclusion of the voluptuous Brazilian supermodel Lais Ribeiro (Victoria Secret) helps elevate it to a higher level.
To learn more about Afrojack and "Switch," check out his official homepage and on Instagram.
More about Afrojack, Lais Ribeiro, Victoria secret
 
