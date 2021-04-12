Email
article imageReview: Afrojack releases stunning remix of Elise Eriksen's 'Less' track Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising pop artist Elise Eriksen has joined forces with acclaimed DJ and producer Afrojack to reimagine her debut single "Less" featuring Shoffy. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This tune is a quintessential summer anthem, which allows Eriksen's rich, crystalline vocals to shine. Afrojack soars on the production as always, which is refreshing and lighthearted; moreover, the song is organic, nonchalant, and not overdone.
Eriksen acknowledged that this project is very special to her especially since a DJ that she listened to her whole life wanted to remix the track. "It feels completely surreal and I am beyond thankful," she exclaimed.
Afrojack's remix of "Less" featuring Shoffy is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
In 2020, Afrojack claimed the No. 7 spot in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs Poll.
The Verdict
Overall, the Afrojack remix of "Less" is superb. It is a match made in musical heaven where Elise Eriksen and Afrojack both deliver. Elise Eriksen's future in the music industry ought to be bright and promising. It garners two giant thumbs up.
Review: Afrojack releases stunning remix of Elise Eriksen's 'Less' track Special
