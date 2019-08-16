Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Afrojack and DubVision mesmerize on new track 'Back to Life' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 16, world-renowned DJs and producers Afrojack and DubVision released their exceptional new track "Back to Life."
This new song is liberating, fun and full of life. Fans that enjoyed their collaboration "New Memories" will certainly love "Back to Life," which is filled with positivity and good vibes. Any time DubVision and Afrojack get together is sheer magic.
The vocals on "Back to Life" are impressive, coupled with catchy melodies and vibrant chords. It is certainly one of the greatest bangers of the summer, which will fare well at any nightclub, dancefloor or electronic music festival.
Regarding this new uplifting tune, Afrojack shared that making music never fails to keep him feeling alive. "Working with the DubVision brothers is always a dope time and we knew the fans were going to live for this epic track," he expressed.
DubVision
DubVision
Armada Music
Victor and Stephan Leicher of the electronic sibling duo DubVision noted that they created the melody and they subsequently sent it to Afrojack. While he did enjoy the song, he wanted to make the vocal perfect. Afrojack collaborated with Magic Village in the studio, where they recorded that "amazing vocal." DubVision admitted that it took six months to perfect, but they are very happy with the final product.
"Back to Life" by Afrojack and DubVision is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It garners an A raing.
More about Afrojack, DubVision, Back to life, Electronic, Song
 
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: Brands are leveraging interactive and story-driven content Special
EPA's biofuel waiver decision influenced by Trump phone call
Zimbabwe police beat protesters defying regime 'worse than Mugabe'
Greenland cold-shoulders Trump's buyer's interest
Review: nBackstreet Boys belt out hit after hit at the Barclays Center Special
Op-Ed: Markopolos vs General Electric — Collision imminent
Op-Ed: Trump to meet with top officials on Afghan peace plan
Adam Lambert reveals release date for 'Velvet: Side A' EP
Widower of US shooting victim invites whole town to funeral
Scientists detect eight mysterious repeating deep space signals