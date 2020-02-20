World-renowned electronic star Afrojack released his brand new single, the refreshing "All Night," where he collaborates with Ally Brooke.
Brooke (who rose to prominence with Fifth Harmony) allows her crisp, crystalline voice to shine on this track, coupled by Afrojack's enthralling production. With this upbeat single, Afrojack returns to Spinnin' Records. It is a match made in electronic music heaven and their diverse musical styles blend well together as they fuse pop with electronic dance music (EDM).
Their song's lyric video may be seen below:
In March of 2020, Afrojack will be headlining the 2020 Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida.
"All Night" is available by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, "All Night" by Afrojack and Ally Brooke is a well-crafted and high-octane track that deserves to be played in nightclubs, festivals, and venues all over the globe. Afrojack's production on "All Night" is top-notch, especially the song's catchy hooks. "All Night" garners an A rating.
To learn more about electronic mega-star Afrojack and his music, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.