Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Global electronic superstar Afrojack and Ally Brooke released their highly-anticipated music video for "All Night." Digital Journal has the scoop. "I've known Montana for years and she is a very talented artist. When we were thinking of who will be able to beautifully capture the spirit of the song in a performance, I automatically thought of her, and she was perfect," Afrojack remarked. The song's steamy music video stars YouTube sensation and multifaceted entertainer Montana Tucker, and it was directed by Zane. It truly helps elevate the infectious banger to a higher level. From a choreography standpoint, it is a masterpiece, and it soars melodically. Congratulations are in order to Afrojack for a job well done on its superb production, while Brooke lends her breathy vocals on the track, which are refreshing. The music video for "All Night" garners two giant thumbs up. The track "All Night" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. The song "All Night" by Afrojack and Ally Brooke is available on all digital service providers by clicking here. It is the quintessential electronic dance tune to listen to while stuck at home due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.