Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Adam Lambert will melt your heart with sultry 'Comin in Hot' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 26, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert released his highly-anticipated brand new sultry single "Comin in Hot."
Lambert's vocals on "Comin in Hot" are smooth, pristine and soulful, all at the same time. He is able to take his fans on a journey, and he has exceptional control over this voice, and this tune will certainly be the song of the summer.
"Comin in Hot" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. Lambert is able to transport his listening audience to different realms thanks to "Comin in Hot."
The Verdict
Overall, "Comin in Hot" will resonate well with the hearts of his fans and listeners. Adam Lambert is like fine wine where he only gets better with each and every release. "Comin in Hot" truly is a spitfire vocal performance by one of contemporary music's greatest talents: Adam Lambert.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and "Comin in Hot," check out his official Facebook page and official homepage.
More about Adam lambert, comin in hot, Single, Pop
 
Latest News
Top News
Sisters who killed abusive father spark Russia domestic violence debate
Papua New Guinea volcano erupts sending residents fleeing
Review: Adam Lambert will melt your heart with sultry 'Comin in Hot' Special
UN warns that climate crisis could lead to 'climate apartheid'
Iran unbowed by US 'insults', says supreme leader Khamenei
China bans all imports of meat from Canadian producers
Father, daughter drowning fuels anger at Trump migration policies
Britain's Prince William: 'fine by me' if children gay
US cyber attack on Iran shrouded in digital 'fog of war'
Europeans on alert as heatwave intensifies