On June 26, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert released his highly-anticipated brand new sultry single "Comin in Hot."
Lambert's vocals on "Comin in Hot" are smooth, pristine and soulful, all at the same time. He is able to take his fans on a journey, and he has exceptional control over this voice, and this tune will certainly be the song of the summer.
"Comin in Hot" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. Lambert is able to transport his listening audience to different realms thanks to "Comin in Hot."
The Verdict
Overall, "Comin in Hot" will resonate well with the hearts of his fans and listeners. Adam Lambert is like fine wine where he only gets better with each and every release. "Comin in Hot" truly is a spitfire vocal performance by one of contemporary music's greatest talents: Adam Lambert.
