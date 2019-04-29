Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 28, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert served as the celebrity guest mentor on the hit reality singing competition, "American Idol." Despite favorable reviews of their performances (from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan), contestants Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu were eliminated. While being mentored by Lambert, Burroughs was given tips on how to move around the stage. The remaining six contestants vying for this year's American Idol crown are Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laci Kaye Booth, Madison Vandenburg, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, and Wade Cota. The Verdict Overall, Lambert was the ideal mentor for this week's theme on American Idol, and he showed genuine concern and care for the contestants' progress (since he was once in their shoes). Fans of Adam Lambert and Queen can tune in tonight on ABC to watch the two-hour documentary The theme was "Queen Week," where the top eight contestants honored songs from Queen's musical catalog. It was followed by duets from films. Lambert furnished the eight contestants with honest and invaluable advice and it was evident that they took it to heart since their performances of the Queen songs were compelling and moving. He knew firsthand what it's like to be in their shoes. Lambert showcased a great deal of charm, enthusiasm, and charisma. His zest for his craft and mentoring was evident throughout the show.Despite favorable reviews of their performances (from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan), contestants Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu were eliminated.While being mentored by Lambert, Burroughs was given tips on how to move around the stage. The remaining six contestants vying for this year's American Idol crown are Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laci Kaye Booth, Madison Vandenburg, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, and Wade Cota.Overall, Lambert was the ideal mentor for this week's theme on American Idol, and he showed genuine concern and care for the contestants' progress (since he was once in their shoes).Fans of Adam Lambert and Queen can tune in tonight on ABC to watch the two-hour documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story , which is a must for all classic rock and Lambert fans. More about Adam lambert, Mentor, Queen, American idol Adam lambert Mentor Queen American idol