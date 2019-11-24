Email
Review: Adam Lambert superb on 'Please Come Home For Christmas' cover

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global pop music star Adam Lambert has released his exclusive cover of "Please Come Home For Christmas" on Spotify, which will certainly put his fans and listeners in the holiday spirit.
Lambert's velvet vocals on "Please Come Home For Christmas" are controlled, powerful and festive. The lyrics and his execution bring a sense of nostalgia. It is the ideal song to listen to while wrapping up Christmas presents and decorating the Christmas tree.
His distinct cover of "Please Come Home For Christmas" is available on Spotify, and it is definitely worth checking out.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert's expressive version of "Please Come Home For Christmas" is simply divine. Lambert is one of those artists that can sing the phone book and he can make it sound incredible. One can never be disappointed with anything that he sings. He is a true force of nature. "Please Come Home For Christmas" by Adam Lambert garners an A rating.
To learn more about international pop star Adam Lambert, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
