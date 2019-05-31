On May 31, global pop music star Adam Lambert performed his latest single "New Eyes" on "Ellen." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Host Ellen DeGeneres noted that Lambert spent the last few years touring with the legendary band, Queen and he is back performing his own solo music. His presence on the show was met with a raucous response and he delivered a stirring rendition of "New Eyes," which was sultry and haunting.
As always, Lambert maintained exceptional control over his rich, rumbling voice and made it seem effortless. He exuded charisma and it is evident that he was born to sing and entertain. His performance of "New Eyes" on Ellen garnered an A rating.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Lambert released a soaring psychedelic music video for the song "New Eyes."
He debuted this new single on the finale of American Idol Season 17.
"New Eyes" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.