article imageReview: Adam Lambert spectacular at Cher tribute at Kennedy Center Honors Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Washington - On December 2, Grammy-nominated pop sensation Adam Lambert honored global music star Cher at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors.
Lambert sang an orchestral ballad version of her signature dance-pop tune "Believe". Lambert's vocals were resonant, dynamic and pristine. He had great control over his voice throughout the entire performance, and he connected with the song on an emotional event. It was well-received by the audience and it earned him a standing ovation.
Ironically enough, "Believe" was one of the songs that Lambert performed during his tenure on the eighth season of the reality singing competition, American Idol, which helped propel him to stardom, and it is neat to things come full circle.
Following "Believe," veteran pop star Cyndi Lauper joined Lambert on stage for a remarkable duet of the Sonny & Cher classic "I Got You Babe." This marvelous rendition would have made the song's late songwriter, Sonny Bono, proud.
In other Cher news, Digital Journal reviewed her newest studio album, Dancing Queen, which is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert delivered a stunning musical tribute to Cher at the Kennedy Center Honors in our nation's capital. He soared on Cher's international chart-topping hit "Believe," where he made it his own, and equally infectious was "I Got You Babe" with Cyndi Lauper. Lambert's musical performance at the Kennedy Center Honors earned an A rating, and it is a masterclass of how a proper tribute should be done, especially for somebody as iconic as Cher.
