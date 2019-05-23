Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 15, internationally recognized pop music star Adam Lambert released his newest music video for "New Eyes." Digital Journal has the scoop. Miles & AJ have done a solid job directing the psychedelic music video. The best part about this video clip is that it is "to be continued," and knowing The song itself deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard charts. Lambert consistently proves that he is the most underrated male recording artist in the contemporary music industry, yet his talent, charm, and charisma speak volumes of his musical prowess. "New Eyes" by Adam Lambert is available on Lambert's new music video for his latest single " New Eyes " is a true work of visual art. It is the perfect compliment to this sultry pop tune, which has a '70s retro vibe to it.Miles & AJ have done a solid job directing the psychedelic music video. The best part about this video clip is that it is "to be continued," and knowing Lambert , he is the only person that can outdo himself on the next single or video. The "New Eyes" music video garners two giant thumbs up.The song itself deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard charts. Lambert consistently proves that he is the most underrated male recording artist in the contemporary music industry, yet his talent, charm, and charisma speak volumes of his musical prowess. Lambert performed the song live at the Season 17 American Idol finale, and his performance was met with universal acclaim. He certainly stole the show that night."New Eyes" by Adam Lambert is available on iTunes More about Adam lambert, new eyes, Music video, Pop, Star Adam lambert new eyes Music video Pop Star