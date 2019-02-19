Lambert
stayed true to the original Elvis Presley recording and he simply nailed it.
He performed the uptempo "Blue Suede Shows" with a great deal of sass, comfort, and confidence. It was a rocking and dynamic performance, which allowed his wide vocal range to shine. He was able to tip his hat to the "King of Rock and Roll." Lambert
got the crowd on their feet, clapping and dancing along. In return, this performance earned him a standing ovation.
In other Adam Lambert news,
he will be performing with classic rock group Queen at the upcoming 91st Academy Awards this weekend.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert
delivered on the beloved Elvis classic "Blue Suede Shoes." Lambert even dressed like Elvis and proved yet again that he is in a league of his own, musically. The late Elvis Presley would have been proud of this superb performance by Lambert, which garnered five out of five stars.
To learn more about international pop star Adam Lambert
and his music, check out his official Facebook page
.