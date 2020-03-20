Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert released his highly-anticipated music video for "Velvet." Digital Journal has the scoop. Lambert is not afraid to push the envelope with this new music video. It is a work of art, where the listener can recall the work of such artists as Prince and David Bowie, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. "Velvet" is available on all digital service providers by Most recently, The Verdict Overall, Adam Lambert charms on his brand new music video for "Velvet." He is the true epitome of the word "artist." To learn more about This song is the title track of his latest studio album, Velvet. The music video elevates the title tune to a higher level. Lambert allows his crisp, sultry vocals to shine, and melodically, it has a retro vibe to it which makes it even more appealing to his dedicated fans and listeners. The video for " Velvet " was worth the wait.Lambert is not afraid to push the envelope with this new music video. It is a work of art, where the listener can recall the work of such artists as Prince and David Bowie, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment."Velvet" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Most recently, Lambert sent an optimistic message to his fans and followers, especially during these trying times when the world is dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.Overall, Adam Lambert charms on his brand new music video for "Velvet." He is the true epitome of the word "artist."To learn more about Adam Lambert , check out his official Facebook page More about Adam lambert, Velvet, Music, Video Adam lambert Velvet Music Video