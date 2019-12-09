Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music International pop music star Adam Lambert released his stunning version of Cher's "Believe" on digital service providers. Digital Journal has the scoop. With this captivating ballad, the audience gets to enjoy the rawness and the authenticity of the lyrics as well since they are pure poetry. It is evident that every song that Lambert covers he is able to make his own, and "Believe" is no different. This is perhaps one of his greatest covers to date, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Lambert has a voice that is truly one in a million, and his version of "Believe" garners five out of five stars. As He was able to move silence the entire theater for nearly four minutes, and he was able to move Cher to tears with his incredible version at last year's ceremony, as well as millions of audiences that were tuning in from home or online. His newly-released version of "Believe" is just as compelling as his live performance at the Kennedy Center Honors. "Believe" by Adam Lambert is available on His vocals on "Believe" are soothing, controlled and powerful, all in one as he nails this piano-laden rendition. Kudos to Lambert for recording his own version of this chart-topping single. It's the perfect present for his fans and listeners this holiday season.With this captivating ballad, the audience gets to enjoy the rawness and the authenticity of the lyrics as well since they are pure poetry. It is evident that every song that Lambert covers he is able to make his own, and "Believe" is no different. This is perhaps one of his greatest covers to date, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Lambert has a voice that is truly one in a million, and his version of "Believe" garners five out of five stars.As Digital Journal reported , Lambert's performance of "Believe" at the Kennedy Center Honors last year was dubbed as "spectacular," and rightfully so.He was able to move silence the entire theater for nearly four minutes, and he was able to move Cher to tears with his incredible version at last year's ceremony, as well as millions of audiences that were tuning in from home or online. His newly-released version of "Believe" is just as compelling as his live performance at the Kennedy Center Honors."Believe" by Adam Lambert is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about Adam lambert, Cher, Believe, Single, Pop Adam lambert Cher Believe Single Pop