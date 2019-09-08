Email
article imageReview: Adam Lambert releases inspirational 'Superpower' music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     yesterday in Music
Global music pop star Adam Lambert released a '70s-inspired music video for his latest radio single "Superpower," which was shot on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.
The song received a glowing review from Digital Journal, and his new music video is nonchalant and well-crafted, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. It is funky and fun.
An inspirational single, "Superpower" is a track that is featured on his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio effort, Velvet: Side A, which will be released on September 27. "Superpower" is available on all digital providers including Apple Music.
The song's music video garners two giant thumbs up. It is artistic, colorful and creative; moreover, it is a true piece of art. "Superpower" has a positive message that is conveyed in the video, while the song stays upbeat and catchy. Lambert describes it as a "proud rebellion" for the people that are being discriminated against, which makes it very relevant in today's times.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his "Superpower" music video, check out his official homepage.
