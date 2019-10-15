Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Adam Lambert releases ethereal 'Closer To You' live session video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     29 mins ago in Music
International pop music star Adam Lambert released the live session version of "Closer To You," which is utterly fantastic.
"Closer To You" is a track on Lambert's Velvet: Side A EP, and it is accompanied by a monochromatic live video, which captures the authenticity and essence of the song. This vocal performance embodies heart and soul.
"Sorry it's late, I know I missed your call again, been trying to change, got stuck in my ways again," Lambert sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his listeners in. "I been feeling faded, disconnected lately, missing what money can't buy," he continues.
"Closer To You" was co-penned by Adam Lambert, Noise Club, and Asia Whiteacre, and it was produced by Noise Club. It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert really knocks Closer To You" out of the ballpark and allows his rich, flawless vocals to shine. It is an expressive performance, where is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and it garners five out of five stars. Well done. Lambert is one of those artists that can sing the phonebook and make it sound incredible.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official website.
More about Adam lambert, Pop, closer to you, Velvet, Ep
 
Latest News
Top News
Turkey slams 'dirty deal' between Syria's Assad and Kurdish forces
Dara Torres talks Hall of Fame induction, CaniBrands partnership Special
SpaceX files a request to run 30,000 more Starlink satellites
Brazil probes whether 'ghost ship' carrying Venezuelan oil involved in spill
The Doobie Brothers score nod for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Special
Trump impeachment probe claims 'dramatic progress'
Turks and allies to launch an offensive on Syrian city of Manbij
Saudis to temporarily take control of Aden in agreement with STC
Google in smartphone push with motion-sensing Pixel 4
Engelbert Humperdinck to release new 'Reflections' EP this winter