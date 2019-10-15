International pop music star Adam Lambert released the live session version of "Closer To You," which is utterly fantastic.
"Closer To You" is a track on Lambert'sVelvet: Side A EP, and it is accompanied by a monochromatic live video, which captures the authenticity and essence of the song. This vocal performance embodies heart and soul.
"Sorry it's late, I know I missed your call again, been trying to change, got stuck in my ways again," Lambert sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his listeners in. "I been feeling faded, disconnected lately, missing what money can't buy," he continues.
"Closer To You" was co-penned by Adam Lambert, Noise Club, and Asia Whiteacre, and it was produced by Noise Club. It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert really knocks Closer To You" out of the ballpark and allows his rich, flawless vocals to shine. It is an expressive performance, where is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and it garners five out of five stars. Well done. Lambert is one of those artists that can sing the phonebook and make it sound incredible.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official website.