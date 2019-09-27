Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music For Adam Lambert fans, the wait for new solo music is finally over. On September 27, he released his highly-anticipated "Velvet: Side A" EP. It is followed by the nonchalant and mellow "Stranger You Are," which features Lambert's crisp voice, as well as the piano-driven and bluesy ballad "Closer to You," where he displays his wide vocal range in its pure form. Equally gorgeous is the mid-tempo and atmospheric "Overglow," which is worthy of the repeat button. It closes with the sassy and funky "Loverboy," which was a retro vibe to it, and on a fitting note with "Loverboy," where Lambert leaves fans and listeners yearning for more. Velvet: Side A is available on Tomorrow, as Digital Journal reported, The Verdict Overall, every song on this EP is superb and well-crafted. Thus far, it is one of the best EPs released in 2019. Lambert co-wrote all six tunes on this eclectic pop EP. Velvet: Side A opens with his smash single, the funky " Superpower ," which instantly lures his audience in this collection.It is followed by the nonchalant and mellow "Stranger You Are," which features Lambert's crisp voice, as well as the piano-driven and bluesy ballad "Closer to You," where he displays his wide vocal range in its pure form.Equally gorgeous is the mid-tempo and atmospheric "Overglow," which is worthy of the repeat button. It closes with the sassy and funky "Loverboy," which was a retro vibe to it, and on a fitting note with "Loverboy," where Lambert leaves fans and listeners yearning for more.Velvet: Side A is available on Apple Music Spotify and Amazon Music Tomorrow, as Digital Journal reported, Adam Lambert and Queen will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.Overall, every song on this EP is superb and well-crafted. Thus far, it is one of the best EPs released in 2019. Adam Lambert gives his fans and listeners exactly what they want, and his storytelling ability is rich and second to none. Velvet: Side A is a true work of musical art and it garners five out of five stars. More about Adam lambert, Velvet Side A, Ep Adam lambert Velvet Side A Ep