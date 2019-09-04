Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 4, international pop star Adam Lambert released his highly-anticipated new pop single "Superpower," and it is quite amazing. It has a message of personal redemption, which is quite powerful, coupled by Lambert's rich, harking voice. It also has a retro and funky vibe to it. The lyrics are unapologetic and badass and Lambert stands his ground on this song. Lambert also released a compelling music video for "Superpower," where Millicent Hailes served as the director. The video is a visual celebration that is coupled with enthusiasm and color. It was filmed in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, where a playful Lambert struts with his friends. "Superpower" is available on The Verdict Overall, Adam Lambert delivers on his refreshing and funky new single "Superpower." He is one of those artists that can sing the phonebook and make it sound amazing. It is evident that Lambert's "superpower" in life is singing, songwriting and storytelling. Judging from this track, his upcoming EP should be a real treat for fans and listeners. "Superpower" garners five out of five stars. Well done. To learn more about Adam Lambert and "Superpower," check out his "Superpower" is the opening song on his forthcoming EP Velvet: Side A, which will be released on September 27. The song was co-penned by Lambert, as well as Ilsey Juber and Tommy English, and it was produced English.It has a message of personal redemption, which is quite powerful, coupled by Lambert's rich, harking voice. It also has a retro and funky vibe to it. The lyrics are unapologetic and badass and Lambert stands his ground on this song.Lambert also released a compelling music video for "Superpower," where Millicent Hailes served as the director. The video is a visual celebration that is coupled with enthusiasm and color. It was filmed in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, where a playful Lambert struts with his friends."Superpower" is available on Apple Music , and on Spotify Overall, Adam Lambert delivers on his refreshing and funky new single "Superpower." He is one of those artists that can sing the phonebook and make it sound amazing. It is evident that Lambert's "superpower" in life is singing, songwriting and storytelling. Judging from this track, his upcoming EP should be a real treat for fans and listeners. "Superpower" garners five out of five stars. Well done.To learn more about Adam Lambert and "Superpower," check out his official website and Facebook page More about Adam lambert, Single, Superpower, Pop Adam lambert Single Superpower Pop