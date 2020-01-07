Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert released his live sessions version of "Stranger You Are" on his official YouTube channel.
Lambert's live version of "Stranger You Are" is soulful, pitch-perfect, and he maintained solid control over his velvet voice. The song itself had a neat and funky groove to it; moreover, he and his band members are able to make real magic in the studio when they recorded this rendition. Most importantly, it is great to see Adam Lambert comfortable in his own skin, recording the music that he enjoys making. Artistic and creative freedom at its finest.
This enthralling version of "Stranger You Are" garners an A rating. It gives fans and listeners (that are unfamiliar with his music) a reason to see him live in concert. One thing that is for sure is that they will not be disappointed since Lambert puts on top-notch concerts. Well done.
"Stranger You Are" is the second track featured on his critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A EP, which is available on Apple Music.
As Digital Journal reported, Lambert promised his fans, the Glamberts, a "crystal clear beautiful year together" in 2020.
