Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On September 28, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen and pop star Adam Lambert stole the show at Central Park in New York at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival. As red lights dimmed from the stage, Lambert belted out some high noted prior to singing "I Want It All," where the crowd sang along with them at the top of their lungs chanting the chorus; moreover, Dr. Brian May harmonized well with Lambert during this classic. Equally amazing was "Under Pressure," which Lambert sang as a duet with Roger Taylor. "Love of My Life" was compelling with Brian May on soothing lead vocals and on acoustic guitar, as a video of Freddie Mercury played on the giant screen. "You know that lights look really beautiful. How would it be if everybody put their lights on and we lit up the skies of Manhattan? I think that's what the world needs to see. Some lights in the world," May said, and they obeyed his wishes. Lambert's voice was controlled and ethereal on "Who Wants to Live Forever," and he and the iconic rock band had a great deal of fun on the liberating "Radio Ga Ga," where everybody was clapping along with them. "Bohemian Rhapsody" was sheer perfection and during this song Oscar winner Rami Malek was singing along with them. It was received with a lengthy standing ovation, and the Central Park audience was yelling "encore." A video montage of Freddie Mercury appeared on stage prior to the start of their encore. Roger Taylor became the famous drum solo of "We Will Rock You" and the rest is history. Lambert, who had an outfit change and wore a crown, closed with such dynamic Queen songs as "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions," where it felt like we were watching their live performance at the 2019 Academy Awards all over again. They sure know how to rock like no others. Following their stellar set, Lambert, Queen, and their supporting band members took a bow. "Thank you so much," Lambert said, and he blew a kiss to the crowd. The Verdict Overall, Adam Lambert, Roger Taylor, and Brian May captivated Central Park with the timeless hits from their catalog, as they paid tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen. Brian May showcased his unparalleled ability on the guitars, and Roger Taylor was the master of the drums. Their powerhouse and nostalgic performance at Central Park in New York garnered 5 out of 5 stars, as they raised money for an excellent cause. To learn more about the Global Citizen Festival, check out its Lambert, who was dressed in a gold outfit, accompanied with Queen kicked off their set with "Now I'm Here," which was met with a raucous response, and they immediately broke into "Don't Stop Me Now" and an enthralling version of "Somebody to Love," where the emotion in the park was palpable. They sure know how to rock like no others.Following their stellar set, Lambert, Queen, and their supporting band members took a bow. "Thank you so much," Lambert said, and he blew a kiss to the crowd.Overall, Adam Lambert, Roger Taylor, and Brian May captivated Central Park with the timeless hits from their catalog, as they paid tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen.Brian May showcased his unparalleled ability on the guitars, and Roger Taylor was the master of the drums. Their powerhouse and nostalgic performance at Central Park in New York garnered 5 out of 5 stars, as they raised money for an excellent cause.To learn more about the Global Citizen Festival, check out its official website