Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Adam Lambert pays homage to Avicii at tribute concert in Sweden Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On December 5, global pop music star Adam Lambert was one of my artists that honored the late but great Avicii at his tribute concert in Sweden.
The "Avicii Tribute Concert: In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling 2019" was held at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. Lambert paid his respects by belting out a high-energy version of "Lay Me Down," which was infectious and fun.
"Lay Me Down" had a neat groove to it, and Lambert lit up the venue as soon as he stepped foot on the stage. He belted out the high notes into the stratosphere and he even showed off some of his dance moves towards the end of the song, which was an added bonus. This vivacious performance was well-received by the entire arena.
The song co-penned by Lambert, Avicii, Arash Pournouri (his manager), and Nile Rodgers of Chic. It is a track featured on Avicii's True album, which is available on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "Lay Me Down" was a fitting tribute to the late electronic music superstar Avicii and a substantial indication that Avicii's music will stand the test of time. Avicii would be smiling from up above on this glorious rendition of "Lay Me Down" by Adam Lambert at the Friends Arena in his loving memory.
In other Adam Lambert news, as Digital Journal reported, he released his own ballad version of Cher's "Believe."
More about Adam lambert, avicii, Tribute, Sweden, Concert
 
Latest News
Top News
Britain votes in divisive 'Brexit election'
Russia's sole aircraft carrier burning in port
Review: Billy Joel puts fans in the holiday spirit at MSG residency show Special
World's oldest artwork uncovered in Indonesian cave: study
Iraq protesters form 'mini-state' in Baghdad's Tahrir Square
Germany slams planned US sanctions on Russian pipeline
Savarre talks 'Unbeautiful,' new EP, inspirations and dream duets Special
Fukushima clean-up reduces radiation levels, but not all
US warns N.Korea of consequences for 'Christmas gift'
Trump impeachment debate opens with fiery partisan battle