Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On December 5, global pop music star Adam Lambert was one of my artists that honored the late but great Avicii at his tribute concert in Sweden. "Lay Me Down" had a neat groove to it, and Lambert lit up the venue as soon as he stepped foot on the stage. He belted out the high notes into the stratosphere and he even showed off some of his dance moves towards the end of the song, which was an added bonus. This vivacious performance was well-received by the entire arena. The song co-penned by Lambert, Avicii, Arash Pournouri (his manager), and Nile Rodgers of Chic. It is a track featured on Avicii's True album, which is available on The Verdict Overall, " In other Adam Lambert news, as The "Avicii Tribute Concert: In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling 2019" was held at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. Lambert paid his respects by belting out a high-energy version of "Lay Me Down," which was infectious and fun."Lay Me Down" had a neat groove to it, and Lambert lit up the venue as soon as he stepped foot on the stage. He belted out the high notes into the stratosphere and he even showed off some of his dance moves towards the end of the song, which was an added bonus. This vivacious performance was well-received by the entire arena.The song co-penned by Lambert, Avicii, Arash Pournouri (his manager), and Nile Rodgers of Chic. It is a track featured on Avicii's True album, which is available on Apple Music Overall, " Lay Me Down " was a fitting tribute to the late electronic music superstar Avicii and a substantial indication that Avicii's music will stand the test of time. Avicii would be smiling from up above on this glorious rendition of "Lay Me Down" by Adam Lambert at the Friends Arena in his loving memory.In other Adam Lambert news, as Digital Journal reported , he released his own ballad version of Cher's "Believe." More about Adam lambert, avicii, Tribute, Sweden, Concert Adam lambert avicii Tribute Sweden Concert