Lambert was instantly able to lure his audience in his set with "Superpower" from his latest studio offering. Sitting on a stool, Lambert nailed a ballad version of Cher's "Believe," which was controlled and filled with raw emotions. "Lay Me Down" was funky and entertaining, while "Ghost Town" had a stirring vibe to it.
Of course, no Adam Lambert show is complete without his solo smash hits, the Grammy-nominated "Whataya Want From Me," "For Your Entertainment" and "If I Had You." His live show is a true work of musical art.
The inclusion of the holiday song "Please Come Home For Christmas
" in his set was sheer bliss, as he displayed his incredible vocal range.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert
put on a spectacular solo set at Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Once again, he proves that his voice is one in a million. It was great to hear him perform songs from his latest studio effort, the critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A
, and the best part about him is that he sounds a lot better live than he does on the album (and that studio effort is exceptional, to begin with). This statement speaks volumes of his talent and artistry.
Lambert commanded the stage well and his show was high-energy and fun, as always. His live set at New York's Bowery Ballroom garnered five out of five stars.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official Facebook page
.