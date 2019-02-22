Email
article imageReview: Adam Lambert inspires listeners to 'Feel Something' with new song Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Music
On February 22, international pop recording artist Adam Lambert released his new song, the soaring and emotional "Feel Something."
The Grammy-nominated pop star maintains solid control over his voice throughout "Feel Something," and it will resonate well with his listening audience. The poignant "Feel Something" is Adam Lambert at his finest.
Lambert also penned a heartbreaking letter to his fans, where he opened up about mental health, and he thanked them for all of their support.
"Feel Something" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
This weekend, Lambert will be performing live at the Academy Awards with classic rock group Queen.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on his new song "Feel Something." He sings with a great deal of heart and he showcases a wide range of raw emotions. This is a song that deserves to reach the top of the Billboard charts, especially since Lambert's musical talent is too huge to be ignored. "Feel Something" garners an A+ rating.
Read More: Adam Lambert performed "Blue Suede Shoes" at the "Elvis All-Star Tribute" on NBC.
