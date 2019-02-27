Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 27, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert released the live session of his latest song "Feel Something," which is fantastic. While the original recording of "Feel Something" is exceptional and incredible in its own right, Lambert truly captures the rawness and authenticity of the lyrics. in yet another magical vocal performance. Lambert deserves another round of applause for an excellent job. This song deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard charts and it ought to become Lambert's next smash single. On February 24, Adam Lambert and the iconic rock group Queen opened the 91st annual Academy Awards with two Queen classics: "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions." "Feel Something" is available on To learn more about global music star With his live version of " Feel Something ," Lambert is able to move his fans and listeners on an emotional level. He is able to connect directly to the hearts of his audience, and his voice is pure soul. He maintains extraordinary control over his voice and commands everybody's attention for nearly three minutes.While the original recording of "Feel Something" is exceptional and incredible in its own right, Lambert truly captures the rawness and authenticity of the lyrics. in yet another magical vocal performance. Lambert deserves another round of applause for an excellent job. This song deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard charts and it ought to become Lambert's next smash single.On February 24, Adam Lambert and the iconic rock group Queen opened the 91st annual Academy Awards with two Queen classics: "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions." Digital Journal praised that performance as "amazing.""Feel Something" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about global music star Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official website More about Adam lambert, feel something, Live, Queen Adam lambert feel something Live Queen