article imageReview: Adam Lambert fantastic on 'Comin In Hot' remix Special

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
On July 12, international pop star Adam Lambert released his new remix for "Comin In Hot," and it is a breath of fresh air.
He collaborated on this track with such noteworthy producers as Sam Sparro and Knights of Zion, where the result is magical. For fans and listeners that enjoyed the actual "Comin In Hot" single, this remix is sizzling, and it helps elevate the song to a higher level.
It is evident that Lambert works with the best producers in the music business, and Lambert has one of the best singing voices in the world. Vocally and musically, Lambert is in a league of his own.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Adam Lambert and Queen launched their "Rhapsody Tour" in North America.
The remix of "Comin In Hot" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It garners an A rating.
In other Adam Lambert news, he delivered superb performances at The Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York, as well as the GMA Summer Concert Series.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, check out his official Facebook page.
