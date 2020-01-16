Email
article imageReview: Adam Lambert excellent on 'Loverboy' (Live Sessions) Special

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert released an excellent "Loverboy" ("Live Sessions") version on his YouTube channel.
"Loverboy" has a retro funk and soul vibe to it, as Lambert displays his incredible vocal range and falsetto. Great control all around. The upbeat song has a neat groove to it that makes it extra catchy, and Lambert is able to lure the listeners in from the opening verse.
It is evident that every song that Lambert has performed in a "Live Sessions" version is a true work of musical art. All viewers can do is be in total awe of Adam Lambert's raw and natural talent. Vocally, lyrically and sonically, Adam Lambert is in a league of his own.
"Loverboy" is the fifth track featured on his critically acclaimed Velvet: Side A EP, which was released in September via More is More/Empire. His EP is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. His live sessions version of "Loverboy" garners two giant thumbs up.
In other Adam Lambert news, he is vying for a 2020 GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Music Artist."
He will also be performing with Queen at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park on February 16, as part of Fire Fight Australia for the Australia bushfire relief effort.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Adam Lambert's "Stranger You Are" (Live Sessions).
