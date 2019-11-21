Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music International pop star Adam Lambert performed "Closer to You" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on CBS and it was simply magical. Particularly impressive about this tune is that Camila Grey accompanied Equally amazing was Lambert's recent performance of " The Verdict Overall, Lambert was able to dazzle the Stage 56 audience with a superb and expression live version of "Closer to You" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He embodies the song's lyrics and was able to convey a wide spectrum of emotions.Particularly impressive about this tune is that Camila Grey accompanied Lambert on the piano, which helped elevate the song to a higher level. It was stunning all around, and it resonated well with his fans and listeners.Equally amazing was Lambert's recent performance of " Superpower " on The Talk.Overall, Adam Lambert was able to send chills down his listeners' spines with his dynamic version of "Closer to You." Lambert was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. This spell-binding live performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden garnered two giant thumbs up. Lambert is more than worthy of Grammy recognition for his talent. It is evident that the future of the music business is in good hands: Adam Lambert's hands. More about Adam lambert, closer to you, James corden, Pop, Star Adam lambert closer to you James corden Pop Star