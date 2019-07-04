Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On June 25, international pop music star Adam Lambert performed at The Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City, and his mini-concert was superb. "Who here is in love?" Lambert asked. "I'm going to sing a song about love that you guys might have heard before," he added and immediately broke into "Somebody To Love" by Queen. He began the classic rock tune displaying his whistle register and was able to hit it out of the ballpark. His version was stunning and euphonious. One can always count on Lambert taking a song by any other artist or band, twisting it and making it his own. "You guys are going to sing with me," he said, towards the end of the song. "I know you know this one," he added, and he led the audience singalong of the chorus of "Somebody To Love." He ended the song with a powerhouse finale. "Thank you so much," Lambert said, following the warm response. Later that week, on June 28, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert performed on Good Morning America's " To learn more about "Are you guys having fun?" he asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes" from his dedicated fans. Backed by a full band, Lambert performed his Top 10 Billboard hit single "Whataya Want From Me," as blue lights dimmed from the stage. His performance was controlled, dynamic, and sheer bliss. He was able to hold the "me" note for a long time towards the end of the song."Who here is in love?" Lambert asked. "I'm going to sing a song about love that you guys might have heard before," he added and immediately broke into "Somebody To Love" by Queen. He began the classic rock tune displaying his whistle register and was able to hit it out of the ballpark. His version was stunning and euphonious. One can always count on Lambert taking a song by any other artist or band, twisting it and making it his own."You guys are going to sing with me," he said, towards the end of the song. "I know you know this one," he added, and he led the audience singalong of the chorus of "Somebody To Love." He ended the song with a powerhouse finale. "Thank you so much," Lambert said, following the warm response.Later that week, on June 28, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert performed on Good Morning America's " Summer Concert Series ."To learn more about Adam Lambert and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Adam lambert, hudson yards, the vessel, New york, Pop Adam lambert hudson yards the vessel New york Pop