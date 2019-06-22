The new single
is scheduled for release on June 26. It is off his forthcoming studio album, Velvet
.
He teased the single cover art for "Coming in Hot" via a post on Instagram
. There is also a music video that is expected for this new song as well. It is the follow-up to his lead single "New Eyes
."
The hosts of the Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa challenged Lambert to a rap battle. "Not listed under special skills on the resume. Not at 7 a.m. Hahah I tried," he exclaimed via a tweet, yet his rap skills are quite impressive and unique. He showcased a neat 20-second rap performance.
On June 28, as Digital Journal reported
, Lambert will be performing on Good Morning America
(GMA) as part of their Summer Concert Series.
