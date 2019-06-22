Email
article imageReview: Adam Lambert announces 'Coming in Hot,' showcases rap skills Special

By Markos Papadatos     12 mins ago in Music
On June 18, Grammy-nominated pop sensation Adam Lambert announced that he will be releasing a new single "Coming in Hot."
The new single is scheduled for release on June 26. It is off his forthcoming studio album, Velvet.
He teased the single cover art for "Coming in Hot" via a post on Instagram. There is also a music video that is expected for this new song as well. It is the follow-up to his lead single "New Eyes."
The hosts of the Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa challenged Lambert to a rap battle. "Not listed under special skills on the resume. Not at 7 a.m. Hahah I tried," he exclaimed via a tweet, yet his rap skills are quite impressive and unique. He showcased a neat 20-second rap performance.
On June 28, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert will be performing on Good Morning America (GMA) as part of their Summer Concert Series.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his latest endeavors, check out his official Facebook page.
