Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music Global music stars Adam Lambert and Queen released "You Are The Champions," which is a new lockdown version of the Queen classic. This video was directed by Drew Gleason and Tyler Macey, and it was subsequently edited by Macey. While recording this tune, Brian May and Roger Taylor were quarantined in their homes in London and Cornwall respectively, while Lambert was in Los Angeles, and came about in a spontaneous fashion. It will resonate well with cross-over fans and listeners of Queen and Adam Lambert. "You Are The Champions" garners two giant thumbs up. In March of 2020, "You Are The Champions" is the updated version of "We Are The Champions" and it was recorded by Queen and Adam Lambert during the lockdown and on mobile phones. All of the proceeds go towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization. Lambert allows his dynamic, powerhouse voice to shine on this song, as Brian May and Roger Taylor play guitar and drums respectively. With this marvelous rendition, they pay homage to the people on the frontlines and healthcare workers. It was exactly the song that we needed during these trying times.