Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Mansfield - On August 4, international pop star Adam Lambert and Queen performed at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, for an excellent turnout of fans. They eloquently covered the most memorable hits of the entire Queen catalog, kicking off their set with "Now I'm Here" and immediately breaking into "Seven Seas of Rhye" and "Keep Yourself Alive." Other high-octane songs from the first half of the show included "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Somebody to Love," as well as "The Show Must Go On" and "Another One Bites the Dust." It is evident that Adam Lambert is an outstanding performer and a true song stylist. Everybody was singing along with them on "I Want It All" and equally fun was "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." They also performed "Love of My Life," "'39" and "Doing All Right" in an acoustic fashion, which were more of the lesson known Queen songs, but these rarities were an added treat. "Under Pressure" was uplifting and nostalgic. Equally remarkable was the follow-up "I Want to Break Free," "Who Wants to Live Forever" and "Tie Your Mother Down," but with Adam Lambert on lead vocals one could never go wrong on any Queen classic. After a killer version of "Fat Bottomed Girls," they closed with "Radio Ga Ga" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was filled with raw emotions. They saved the two crowd-favorite songs as their encore, "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions," and they surely rocked both, where they made the audience feel like they were at the 91st annual Academy Awards when they sang both classics live. On August 6 and 7, as The Verdict Overall, Adam Lambert embodied the music of Queen and made it his own at the Xfinity Center. He is one of the most dynamic and charismatic live performers of our generation and being in the company of Roger Taylor and Dr. Brian May was sheer magic. Freddie Mercury would have been proud of all three performers and their talented band members for keeping his spirit alive. Their Xfinity Center concert garnered an A+ rating. Adam Lambert gave Mansfield a night of Queen music to remember at the Xfinity Center, belting out hit after hit, as part of "The Rhapsody Tour." Dr. Brian May and Roger Taylor were incredible as well and talented in their own right, proving they are living legends.They eloquently covered the most memorable hits of the entire Queen catalog, kicking off their set with "Now I'm Here" and immediately breaking into "Seven Seas of Rhye" and "Keep Yourself Alive."Other high-octane songs from the first half of the show included "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Somebody to Love," as well as "The Show Must Go On" and "Another One Bites the Dust." It is evident that Adam Lambert is an outstanding performer and a true song stylist.Everybody was singing along with them on "I Want It All" and equally fun was "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." They also performed "Love of My Life," "'39" and "Doing All Right" in an acoustic fashion, which were more of the lesson known Queen songs, but these rarities were an added treat."Under Pressure" was uplifting and nostalgic. Equally remarkable was the follow-up "I Want to Break Free," "Who Wants to Live Forever" and "Tie Your Mother Down," but with Adam Lambert on lead vocals one could never go wrong on any Queen classic.After a killer version of "Fat Bottomed Girls," they closed with "Radio Ga Ga" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was filled with raw emotions.They saved the two crowd-favorite songs as their encore, "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions," and they surely rocked both, where they made the audience feel like they were at the 91st annual Academy Awards when they sang both classics live.On August 6 and 7, as Digital Journal reported , they will be performing at the "World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.Overall, Adam Lambert embodied the music of Queen and made it his own at the Xfinity Center. He is one of the most dynamic and charismatic live performers of our generation and being in the company of Roger Taylor and Dr. Brian May was sheer magic. Freddie Mercury would have been proud of all three performers and their talented band members for keeping his spirit alive. Their Xfinity Center concert garnered an A+ rating. More about Adam lambert, Queen, Xfinity Center, Rhapsody, Tour Adam lambert Queen Xfinity Center Rhapsody Tour