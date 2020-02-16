All of the proceeds raise money for the Australia bushfire relief effort. Queen and Lambert kicked off their set on a high-octane note with "Bohemian Rhapsody," which instantly lured the audience in their musical set.
They immediately broke into the mid-tempo "Radio Ga Ga," where the audience was reciting the lyrics verbatim, as well as the spitfire "Hammer to Fall." Equally impressive was the irresistible "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."
Queen and Lambert closed with such dynamic musical numbers as "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions," both of which were sheer bliss.
The Verdict
One can always depend on Adam Lambert
and Queen to put on a phenomenal live show that was utterly mesmerizing. They performed with a great deal of heart and charisma and were in top-notch form musically. The fact that this event raised money for Fire Fight Australia
made it even more compelling and special. Queen and Lambert stole the show with their marvelous performance. Well done, as always.
