article imageReview: Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers release hypnotic single 'Roses' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Music
On February 4, international pop star Adam Lambert released his hypnotic new single "Roses," where he collaborates with Nile Rodgers of Chic.
"Roses" is mid-tempo, funky, and it has a retro '70s vibe to it. It features Adam Lambert's crisp, sultry vocals, which are refreshing. His voice is controlled and smooth as silk, and the song has a neat groove to it. This "Roses" collaboration is a match made in musical heaven.
Lambert co-wrote "Roses" with Fred Ball and Kes Kross, and it was subsequently produced by Ball. It is a track featured on his forthcoming full-length studio album, Velvet, which will be available on March 20.
"Roses" is available on Spotify, and on Apple Music, among other digital service providers.
Aside from touring the world with classic rock group Queen, Lambert will also be performing a mini-residency entitled "Velvet" in Las Vegas this spring at The Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino. His residency shows at The Venetian will take place on April 22, April 24 and April 25.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers are glorious in their new single "Roses." It is worthy of the repeat button, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Well done. Adam Lambert is one of those artists that can sing the phonebook and he can make it sound amazing.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his exceptioanl new music, check out his official Facebook page.
