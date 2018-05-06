Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On May 5, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and Grammy-winning rock songstress Melissa Etheridge performed at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York. This performance was in honor of the 25 year anniversary of Etheridge's fourth studio album, Yes I Am. The title of this landmark album was in reference of Grammy-winning rock star Melissa Etheridge James Minchin III Lambert and Etheridge have been avid advocates of the LGBQ community. After Etheridge came out in 1993, she dedicated most of her life fighting for equal and LGBTQ rights all over the world. Lambert has also fought for acceptance within the LGBTQ community. In 2012, Thanks to a killer opening performance of this caliber the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York were a major success. Lambert and Etheridge blew the roof off the venue, and their duet garnered an A+ rating. This year's GLAAD Media Awards ceremony honored such individuals as director Ava DuVernay, actress Samira Wiley and Gloria Carter (the mother of JAY-Z), for all their contributions and services for the LGBTQ community. Lambert and Etheridge kicked off the award ceremony with a powerful version of Etheridge's classic rock power-ballad "I'm The Only One," where the rock queen accompanied herself on acoustic guitar. Lambert and Etheridge's soaring voices blended well together, and the outcome was one true vocal event.This performance was in honor of the 25 year anniversary of Etheridge's fourth studio album, Yes I Am. The title of this landmark album was in reference of Etheridge coming out as a lesbian back in the day.Lambert and Etheridge have been avid advocates of the LGBQ community. After Etheridge came out in 1993, she dedicated most of her life fighting for equal and LGBTQ rights all over the world. Lambert has also fought for acceptance within the LGBTQ community. In 2012, Lambert was the first openly gay recording artist to have an album, Trespassing, debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chats.Thanks to a killer opening performance of this caliber the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York were a major success. Lambert and Etheridge blew the roof off the venue, and their duet garnered an A+ rating. This year's GLAAD Media Awards ceremony honored such individuals as director Ava DuVernay, actress Samira Wiley and Gloria Carter (the mother of JAY-Z), for all their contributions and services for the LGBTQ community. More about Adam lambert, melissa etheridge, Glaad, Media, Awards Adam lambert melissa etheridge Glaad Media Awards Lgbtq