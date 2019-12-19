Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On December 17, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert performed a special duet with contestant Katie Kadan on "The Voice." Lambert allowed Kadan's harking and husky voice to shine and that speaks volumes of his talent and artistry. Cher would have been pleased with yet another stellar rendition of her chart-topping smash single. Lambert and Kadan exuded a great deal of charm and charisma in their dynamic and controlled vocal performance, which garnered an A rating. Although Katie Kadan may have not won this season of the reality singing competition The Voice, she finished in third place, with this "Believe" duet, she proved to be the real winner, and it is a substantial indication that her future in the music business should be bright and promising. If there is any consolation, Adam Lambert didn't win his season of American Idol, claiming runner-up status, but that was a blessing in disguise since he is a worldwide music superstar. Earlier this week, Lambert performed at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, and his show earned a glowing review from Adam Lambert's ballad version of Cher's "Believe" is available on They both tackled Cher's " Believe " with class, grace, and elegance. This ballad duet was a match made in musical heaven, and most impressive about Lambert is that he didn't upstage her.Lambert allowed Kadan's harking and husky voice to shine and that speaks volumes of his talent and artistry. Cher would have been pleased with yet another stellar rendition of her chart-topping smash single. Lambert and Kadan exuded a great deal of charm and charisma in their dynamic and controlled vocal performance, which garnered an A rating.Although Katie Kadan may have not won this season of the reality singing competition The Voice, she finished in third place, with this "Believe" duet, she proved to be the real winner, and it is a substantial indication that her future in the music business should be bright and promising. If there is any consolation, Adam Lambert didn't win his season of American Idol, claiming runner-up status, but that was a blessing in disguise since he is a worldwide music superstar.Earlier this week, Lambert performed at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, and his show earned a glowing review from Digital Journal Adam Lambert's ballad version of Cher's "Believe" is available on Apple Music More about Adam lambert, Katie Kadan, the voice, Believe, Cher Adam lambert Katie Kadan the voice Believe Cher